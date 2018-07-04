Liam Fontaine uses World Cup to mock Rangers over Hibs’ Scottish Cup final win

Liam Fontaine used Colombia’s stoppage time equaliser against England in Tuesday’s World Cup encounter to mock Rangers.

• READ MORE: New Hibs keeper Adam Bogdan goes from Champions League final to Faroes

The former Hibs centre-back made reference to the David Gray’s late header from Liam Henderson’s corner in the 2016 Scottish Cup final which sealed Hibs a famous 3-2 victory.

Fontaine, who started the match at Hampden Park, tweeted “You know what happens if you don’t defend corners in the dying minutes” shortly after Colombia’s Yerry Mina had taken the last-16 clash with England to extra-time. The centre-back rose above everyone to power a header into the top of the net via the ground.

England would eventually triumph 4-3 on penalties to set up a quarter-final clash with Sweden.

The Englishman left Hibs for Ross County in January where he chose the number 32, although there is no indication that was in reference to the Scottish Cup win.

Liam Fontaine had a dig at Rangers via the World Cup. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

• READ MORE: Scottish football transfer LIVE: Celtic eye defensive duo, Hibs face Euro sweat over targets, Rangers midfielder injury blow