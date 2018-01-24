Leigh Griffiths insists he always tries hard against Hibs

Leigh Griffiths has dismissed the theory that he does not play well against his former club, Hibernian.

Griffiths is withering about any suggestion that he might suffer a loss of focus when pitted against the team closest to his heart.

Celtic are due to host the Easter Road side on Saturday and Griffiths says he is desperate to play.

He may not have scored against Hibs but that could have more to do with the fact he has made only one start and one substitute appearance against them – both this season – during his career.

“It’s not difficult for me to play against them,” Griffiths said. “People seem to make a big song and dance about it, saying I don’t play well against Hibs or don’t try hard enough against them.

“That’s definitely not the case. Hopefully I’ll get the nod to play them on Saturday and I’ll break my duck.”