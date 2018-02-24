Kilmarnock 2-2 Hibs: Lennon sent to stand as Hibs chuck two-goal lead

Neil Lennon was sent to the stand as his Hibernian team let slip a two-goal lead at Kilmarnock.

Lennon was ordered off by Kevin Clancy moments after Kris Boyd netted on the rebound to seal a 2-2 draw after a disputed penalty for a Ryan Porteous handball.

Kevin Clancy sends Neil Lennon to the stand. Picture: SNS Group

Florian Kamberi and Porteous had put Hibs two ahead inside the first nine minutes but a stunning strike from Jordan Jones and then Boyd’s effort levelled matters in the space of three second-half minutes.

The visitors took the lead within 30 seconds when Kamberi capitalised on slack Kilmarnock defending to score his third goal in four games.

Lewis Stevenson found himself in acres of space outside the box and his shot deflected into the path of the striker, who flicked the ball into the roof of the net as the hosts seemed to wait for an offside flag that never came.

Hibs’ second came off of the head of Porteous, who rose highest to nod home a corner from Scott Allan.

Kris Boyd (centre) celebrates after netting Kilmarnock's second. Picture: SNS Group

It should have been three a minute later when Martin Boyle found himself with only the keeper to beat inside the six-yard box but he contrived to put his shot over the bar.

Kilmarnock’s first real chance came on the half-hour mark when Boyd forced himself in front of Porteous at the near post to meet Rory McKenzie’s cross but his header went over the bar.

Alan Power followed that up with an audacious half-volley but he too couldn’t find the target.

Jamie MacLaren was presented with the perfect opportunity to double his Hibs goal account but the Australian sidefooted the ball straight at Jamie MacDonald after being slipped in by Allan on the counter-attack.

Jones ended the half by hitting the post from 20 yards but 13 minutes into the second period he struck a magnificent effort that curled with pace into the top right corner.

Killie smelled blood and they were soon awarded a penalty when a shot hit the arm of Porteous as he tried to block.

Ofir Marciano’s outstretched hand clawed away Boyd’s initial attempt but the captain was on hand to stab home the rebound.

It was at this point Lennon was sent to the stands by referee Kevin Clancy.

Lennon reacted by walking up to Clancy and clapping angrily in his face before being escorted away by a colleague.

Killie looked like the only winners after the equaliser. Youssouf Mulumbu had two shots saved spectacularly by Marciano from just inside the box and the home side were playing with a verve not seen in the first half.

Sub Eamonn Brophy was denied before Jones and Stephen O’Donnell fired wide.

Hibs almost nicked it at the death but Oli Shaw’s shot hit the side netting.

Kilmarnock: MacDonald, O’Donnell, Broadfoot, Findlay, Taylor, Power (Tshibola 83), Mulumbu, Dicker, Jones, McKenzie, Boyd (Brophy 71).

Substitutes not used: Fasan, Simpson, Kiltie, Wilson, Erwin, Brophy.

Hibs: Marciano, Ambrose, McGregor, Porteous, Stevenson, Boyle (Whittaker 90), McGeouch, McGinn, S Allan (Bartley 71), Kamberi, Maclaren (Shaw 65).

Substitutes not used: Bell, Swanson, Rherras.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Attendance: 5348