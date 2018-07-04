John McGinn absent from Hibs team to face Berwick in friendly

Have your say

Midfielder John McGinn was absent from the Hibs team named for tonight’s friendly against Berwick Rangers amid interest from Premiership champions Celtic.

Club officials told reporters at Shielfield Park that McGinn was being rested for the match along with Marvin Bartley, Darren McGregor and striker Florian Kamberi.

The Easter Road outfit this week rejected a £1.5 million bid for the player from the Glasgow club but are bracing themselves for an improved offer.

McGinn, 22, is rated at £4m by Hibs but is entering the final year of his contract, having joined from St Mirren in 2015.

Hibs team to face Berwick: Bogdan, Gray, Whittaker, Hanlon, Ambrose, Stevenson, Martin, Slivka, Swanson, Shaw, Murray. Subs: Laidlaw, Stirling, Boyle, Allan, Mackie, Gullan.