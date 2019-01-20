Jamie Maclaren hints at Hibs exit and return to the A-League

Jamie Maclaren has hinted he could soon leave Hibs and return to the A-League.

The Easter Road striker is with Australia for the Asian Cup, where he netted his first international goal for his country.

But he’s scored just one goal all season for Neil Lennon’s side and is not a first pick striker for the capital club, where he is loan from German side Darmstadt.

And with Melbourne City interested in bringing Maclaren back home, he admits he’s considering his options.

He said: “Look it’s in the air obviously, but no matter how much I try stay quiet people will start rumours.

“There is something happening in the future, but for now its all about the Asian Cup.

“I’ve always enjoyed my football in the A-League. I’ve scored 51 goals there and I’m so proud of my achievements there. I watch every game and keep tabs on the league which is growing all the time.

“I speak fondly about the league and rate it and if there was an opportunity, well we’d have to wait and see.

“But for now it’s about focusing on Uzbekistan and doing well for Australia because I’m so proud to be here.”