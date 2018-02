Have your say

Since facing German side Rot-Weiss Essen in September 1955, Hibs have played 90 matches in Europe, across the European Cup / Champions League, Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, UEFA Cup / Europa League and Intertoto Cup.

Of that 90, Hibs have recorded 39 wins, 33 losses and 18 draws, scoring 146 goals and conceding 129.