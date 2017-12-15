How Hibs have performed in their last five games

A look at how the Easter Road side have fared in their last five matches in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Efe Ambrose (left) celebrates with Anthony Stokes after scoring in the 2-2 draw with Celtic. Picture: SNS

Hibs 1 - 2 St Johnstone; Sat 18 Nov

An injury-time penalty from Anthony Stokes looked certain to stretch Hibs’ unbeaten run to five matches after Joe Shaughessy was adjudged to have handled inside the penalty box. Neil Lennon’s men had been frustrated by their Perth opponents, but probably deserved the result for their endeavour. However, there would be one final sting in the tail when Saints launched a late counter attack and won the match when Steven MacLean struck from close range.

Hamilton 1 - 1 Hibs; Sat 25 Nov

They should have bounced back immediately from the previous week’s disappointment, dominating Hamilton in a one-sided fixture. However, in what’s become a recurring theme for Hibs this season, the visitors couldn’t take their chances to put the game beyond Accies after Simon Murray opened the scoring. Instead, it was the home team who would find the game’s crucial second goal, as Antonio Rojano headed home David Templeton’s cross to score Hamilton’s only attempt throughout the entire match. Afterwards the Hibs boss would accuse his opponents of adopting “caveman” tactics with regards to their tackling.

Partick Thistle 0 - 1 Hibs; Sat 2 Dec

The performance of the previous week may not have been there, but Hibs managed to ground out the victory following an unremarkable 90 minutes at Firhill. Aside from brief bursts of activity in both halves, there wasn’t much to write home about as Adam Barton’s own goal settled the result. From a Hibs perspective the fixture was at least notable for Darren McGregor’s return to the side following three months out with a knee injury.

Hibs 2 - 2 Celtic; Sun 10 Dec

If ever a match epitomised the fighting spirit of Lennon’s side then this was it. Having largely kept Celtic at arm’s length during a tense first half, Hibs found themselves two behind after Scott Sinclair struck twice in quick succession midway through the second period. There was a brief moment when it was feared the hosts could be on the receiving end of a real battering, but they refused to lay down meekly and fought their way back into the match. Efe Ambrose pulled a goal back before substitute Oli Shaw found an equaliser three minutes later. The same player would go close to giving Hibs a historic victory in injury time, only for Mikael Lustig to clear his effort off the line.

Hibs 1 - 2 Rangers; Wed 13 Dec

Another frustrating evening to be endured for this Hibs team as they dominated - “battered” in the words of Neil Lennon - Rangers for the majority of the fixture and yet had nothing to show for their efforts. Following Lewis Stevenson’s opener inside nine minutes, it looked like it could be a one-sided hammering with wave after wave of attacks crashing against the away defence. Instead, two goals in the space of five minutes from Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos turned the result on its head. Hibs continued to surge forward in the second period, hitting the post twice and having a clear penalty shout denied, but couldn’t make the breakthrough.

