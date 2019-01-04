Hibs working on loan deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Ryan Gauld

Hibs are understood to be working on a loan deal for former Dundee United rising star Ryan Gauld.

The 23-year-old, who joined Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in 2014, could be poised for a return to Scottish football after the Easter Road side stepped up their pursuit of the Scot this week.

Neil Lennon is believed to have stepped up his pursuit of Ryan Gauld this week. Picture: SNS Group

Bristol City were linked with Gauld earlier this week and the Robins’ interest is thought to have prompted the Capital club to try and thrash out a deal before the squad flies out for a winter training camp in Dubai.

Gauld played 51 times for United, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists, before Sporting snapped him up on a six-year deal worth around £3 million in July 2014.

• READ MORE - Hibs’ Stevie Mallan handed one-match ban after booking against Hearts

He has scored twice and assisted one in five appearances for the Verde e brancos, mostly appearing for the club’s B team, with whom he has eight goals and three assists in 78 outings.

The former Scotland Under-21 international has had temporary spells with Vitoria de Setubal and Desportivo Aves, and is currently on as season-long loan at Farense.

However, there is understood to be a clause in Gauld’s contract allowing him to cancel the loan with the Portuguese second-tier club if there is interest in him from a top-flight team elsewhere.