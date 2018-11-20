Hibs winger Martin Boyle scores twice for Australia

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle scored twice on his full Australia debut as Tim Cahill signed off on his international career.

Aberdeen-born Boyle hit two first-half goals and set up the third in a 3-0 friendly victory over Lebanon at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

The 25-year-old had been heavily involved in the equaliser after coming off the bench for his debut against South Korea days earlier, and he forced a good save from the Lebanon goalkeeper before opening the scoring with a powerful, deflected strike in the 19th minute.

The former Montrose and Dundee player - whose father was born in Australia - then showed good reactions to net a rebound after a corner just before the break.

Boyle’s cross then set up Matthew Leckie to volley home before former Millwall and Everton forward Cahill, 38, came on to a hero’s reception for his 108th and final cap, but he could not add to his 50 international goals.