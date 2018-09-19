Hibs unveil striking new neon yellow third kit

Have your say

Hibs have unveiled a striking new neon yellow third kit.

The change strip comprises a neon yellow shirt, shorts and socks with a thick black stripe down both sleeves.

The kit will likely be worn during fixtures against Celtic at Parkhead, with the Easter Road side’s white away kit clashing with the Hoops’ home strip.

Neil Lennon’s men wore a similar away kit - neon yellow shirt, black shorts and neon yellow socks - as they won the Scottish Championship title in 2017, while yellow strips have featured prominently in the last 30 years.

A yellow third kit was worn during the 2012/13 season while the 2008/09 away kit was predominantly yellow with a green side panel and sleeve.

During the 2003/04 season, a yellow away kit with green piping was worn with green shorts and green socks as Hibs defeated Celtic 3-1 in Glasgow.

And in the late Nineties, a fluorescent yellow away kit with more than a passing resemblance to Borussia Dortmund was worn for some fixtures.

The strip is available to order online now, and available in-store from Friday at 10am.