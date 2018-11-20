Hibs take 18-year-old midfielder Tommy Block on trial

Hibs have taken English non-league midfielder Tommy Block on trial for a week.

Bognor midfielder Tommy Block. Picture: Tommy McMillan/JP

The Bognor Regis Town 18-year-old has already trials at Sunderland earlier this year, after previously being released by Brighton and has impressed in the Isthmian League Premier Division - the seventh level of English football.

And he’s currently in Edinburgh just now under the watchful eye of Easter Road manager Neil Lennon.

Block said: “It’s my dream to become a professional footballer and I am following that dream. I was devastated when I was released by Brighton aged 16, having been there since the age of 11. I won’t lie, it was a big, big blow.

“But I got my head down and then got my chance with Bognor and I absolutely love the club. I’ve managed to establish myself a little bit and have played many games for them now.”

And Bognor boss Jack Pearce admits it’s a case of when not if Block moved on to a top club.

He said: “If he continues to play like he has and develops to his potential then, as you would expect, bigger clubs will be looking at him.

“That is a just a matter of fact for a club at our level.”