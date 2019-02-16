Hibs’ Stevie Mallan on what it’s like working for Paul Heckingbottom

After making only five appearances under Paul Heckingbottom at Barnsley, you could have forgiven Hibernian midfielder Stevie Mallan for being less than enthused about the 41-year-old’s arrival as the new head coach at Easter Road.

However, former St Mirren player Mallan insists he is delighted to have another chance to work with the Yorkshireman after describing how Heckingbottom helped make improvements to his game during his season-long stay at Oakwell.

Asked if it was a head-in-the-hands moment when he was appointed, Mallan replied: “Ha-ha. No, a few of the boys have given me a bit of stick about that, to be fair. But, because I’ve worked with him, I know exactly what he’s like.

“You had to be at the top of your game and that’s why he’s a top manager – the knowledge that he’s got, that only improved me as a player as well.

“I always enjoyed working with him, I only thought it was going to be a good thing when he came in.

“From going from the bottom of the Scottish Championship to the English Championship was a massive jump and maybe at the time I was a bit naive thinking I could go in and play straight away.

“The only reason he started to play me was because he started to see that change in me.

“I’ve had that chat with him already, that the way I started playing before he left for Leeds, it was a massive change in my game that he saw attacking and defending. He’s reiterated that to me already – that player that he saw he wants exactly that from me this season.”

Mallan has warned the Hibs squad that their every move will be scrutinised with Heckingbottom in charge.

He added: “I’ve already said to the boys that he will improve them as players.

“There is no hiding place because we video training most days – and we go over it. That’s exactly what I saw at Barnsley. You had your training sessions sent to you, so you could see the things you needed to improve on.

“He is a hands-on manager, so if you have any worries or things you want to work on, go to him. I’ve told the boys that.

“He will give you that platform to improve – and we’ve already seen it over the last couple of days, working on things for Saturday.”