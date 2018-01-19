Hibs set to cut ties with striker Anthony Stokes

Anthony Stokes could have played his last game for Hibs amid claims the club are set to offload the striker before the end of the transfer window.

Manager Neil Lennon has run out of patience with the controversial Irishman following a series of off-the-field incidents.

Stokes, 29, was one of three players punished by Lennon after breaking curfew during the club’s trip to Portugal for the winter break.

Charlton Athletic and an unnamed Polish side are said to be leading the chase, with Hibs hopeful of receiving a fee for the transfer.

Stokes has scored 11 times in 21 games since joining the club for a third time last summer. He previous starred for a year between August 2009 and August 2010 before moving to Celtic. He would rejoin in January 2016 and help Hibs lift the Scottish Cup later that year, scoring twice in the 3-2 final victory over Rangers.

