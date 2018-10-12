Hibs’ Ryan Porteous says there is no better mentor than Andy Murray

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous says he couldn’t ask for a better role model than Andy Murray.

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous is being mentored by Andy Murray. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

The talented centre-back and his Hibs team-mate Fraser Murray are clients of the Scottish superstar’s management company. The three-time Grand Slam winner also has a ‘mentorship role’ with the club’s academy.

Porteous revealed to the BBC that he can pick up the phone and pick the brains of the tennis giant.

He said: “Off the park he will give you lots of advice on the small things, how to live your life right. Although he’s a tennis player he is a good athlete, he’s probably the best role model you can take from, with Scotland anyway. There’s no better person to be mentoring.

“(It’s) brilliant to have that close relationship with someone so big. He’s a world icon.”

Andy Murray is a mentor for Hibs' young stars. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

Porteous, who has made 14 appearances so far this season and Fraser Murray met with the two-time Olympic gold medallist earlier this year, with one key piece of advice taken on board.

He said: “One of the first things he asked was what sort of training regime and fitness regime we have, of season and during the season as well. He’s interested in all of that.

“Off the park, just to live right. Diet, keeping quiet at weekends. You don’t get how far he has got in tennis through making wrong choices in his lifestyle.”

