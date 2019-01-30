Hibs release joint-statement confirming exit of manager Neil Lennon

Hibs have confirmed the departure of manager Neil Lennon and assistant Garry Parker in a joint-statement released on the club website.

In the statement, the Easter Road club are adamant that Lennon and Parker “have not been dismissed and have not resigned”.

Neil Lennon was suspended by Hibs last week. Picture: SNS Group

The “amicable” parting of ways “by mutual content” occurred after the pair were suspended last Friday. That suspension was officially lifted before the arrangement was confirmed to release the pair from their contracts.

It had been widely reported the suspension occurred in the aftermath of an explosive team meeting at the club’s East Mains training complex. Hibs, however, have now denied this version of events.

Since then talks have taken place between the club’s legal team and representatives of the management staff in order to come to some sort of resolution.

It has finished with Lennon leaving the role he took on in the summer of 2016.

The statement read: “The management team of Neil Lennon and Garry Parker has left the club by mutual consent.

“They have not been dismissed and have not resigned.

“The suspension, put in place to allow an internal review, was lifted by the club as part of this agreement. Despite widespread speculation, the club confirms that neither Neil nor Garry has been guilty of any misconduct or wrongdoing and no disciplinary process has been commenced.

“However, Neil, Garry and the club now consider that it would be in the best interests of all parties to part amicably.

“The club would like to place on notice its thanks to both Neil and Garry for their hard work and the success they have brought the club. Their period in charge has seen the club:

- restored to the top flight,

- reach the top 4 with a record points total,

- qualify for Europe,

- have their record season ticket sales since 1958

The statement continued: “Neil and Garry would like to thank the club for having faith in them when they were appointed in 2016 and for their support over two and a half years. They would like to thank their players for their hard work and dedication and finally, the fans for their loyalty and support over their tenure.”

Chairman Rod Petrie said: “We are grateful to Neil and Garry for all their efforts and in particular for leading the club back to the top flight of Scottish football. We wish nothing but the best for Neil and Garry and their families for the future.”

Neil Lennon added: “I would like to thank the board, the coaching staff, the players and all the fans for making the last two and a half years so enjoyable. It has been my privilege to serve the club and I wish it every success in the future.”