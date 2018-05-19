Hibs qualify for Europe after Celtic win Scottish Cup

Hibs have qualified for next season’s Europa League with their fourth place finish after Celtic’s 2-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final, writes Matt Farnham.

The Easter Road side will enter the first qualifying round pot on 19 June in Nyon, with Aberdeen being pushed into the second qualifying round on 26 July.

European football was something Hibs boss Neil Lennon set as a target at the start of the season. A disappointing last week of the season stopped them from finishing third but thanks to the Scottish Cup winning place reverting to league position via Celtic’s win the club will be on their travels.

Hibs will face an away game in the first-leg to be played 12 July but with the advantage of playing the second-leg a week later on 19 July.

Lennon can now start planning for the European adventure with the additional funds a bonus to the club, as European football for attracting potential signings to the club.

For Hibs, as well as Rangers, to make the group stage of the Europa League they will have to win through four rounds, while Aberdeen will need to progress through three.

Key Dates for Europa League:

June

12 June: Preliminary round draw

19 June: First & second qualifying round draws

28 June: Preliminary round, first leg

July

5 July: Preliminary round, second leg

12 July: First qualifying round, first leg

19 July: First qualifying round, second leg

23 July: Third qualifying round draw

26 July: Second qualifying round, first leg

August

2 August: Second qualifying round, second leg

6 August: Play-off round draw

9 August: Third qualifying round, first leg

16 August: Third qualifying round, second leg

23 August: Play-off round, first leg

30 August: Play-off round, second leg

31 August: Group stage draw

