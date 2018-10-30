Hibs players will wear cricket boxes v Hearts jokes Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon has joked that he will send out his Hibernian players wearing cricket boxes at Tynecastle this evening.

Hibs are seeking their first away win over Hearts in five years and manager Lennon’s quip came as Gorgie striker Steven MacLean was charged with violent conduct by the SFA after he was caught squeezing the privates of Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi during Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final at BT Murrayfield.

“We’ll give them cricket boxes to wear just in case,” Lennon, pictured, said with a smile. “It’s just cheeky isn’t it? I don’t think there is any malice in it. Under the rules, it’s not supposed to be the done thing, and I don’t think Kouassi was too impressed. I don’t think I would have been too impressed either, but we’re prepared for it. You’ve got to be prepared for any eventuality.”

Lennon said it would be wrong to single Hearts out as a dirty team. “Yes, they cross the line, but no more so than other teams. We have to be prepared for that, stand up to it and get on with it.”