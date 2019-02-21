Hibs own Rangers fan with hilarious tweet after jibe

Have your say

Hibs’ official Twitter account was celebrated by fans after it put a Rangers fan in their place.

• READ MORE: Hibs’ Paul Heckingbottom on first week in Edinburgh, getting a house and meeting Hearts fan

The club uploaded four images from training ahead of Friday night’s clash with Dundee only for a Rangers fan to reply with ‘boggin’.

Hibs took two minutes to come up with a swift and amusing response with a play on a well-known song sung by the Ibrox crowd.

The club told @TheFamousBrodie “The UnFollowFollow button will sort you out” with an added thumbs up emoji.

Fans of the Easter Road side lapped it up with one fan tweeting they had “never been prouder of my club”.

Darren McGregor celebrates after scoring at Ibrox. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The Rangers supporter could only apologise and how the Capital side are one of only a few SPFL clubs which are not followed.

The individual tweeted: “Sorry Hibs.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital