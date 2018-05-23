Hibs’ Neil Lennon offers update on Dylan McGeouch and Florian Kamberi

Neil Lennon has revealed Hibs have been offered a “small chink of light” that Dylan McGeouch could yet extend his stay at Easter Road.

The former Celtic midfielder’s contract runs out this summer and while the 25-year-old appeared to be saying his goodbyes after the 5-5 draw with Rangers on the final day of the season, Lennon insists that he hasn’t given up hope of holding onto McGeouch.

Neil Lennon gave an update on Dylan McGeouch, left, and Florian Kamberi. Pictures: SNS Group

Speaking at an SPFL Trust’s Mental Health Awareness event on Wednesday, Lennon said that he had renewed hope of retaining McGeouch’s services.

“It’s an interesting one with Dylan because it’s not done yet. We are still in there fighting for that,” Lennon explained.

“The way he was after his last game we felt that may be it but there’s still some movement there.”

Revealing that Hibs have made the Scotland international “a very good offer”, Lennon added: “We’ve a small chink of light.”

Neil Lennon at The SPFL Trust's Annual Golf Day. All proceeds raised will be used towards mental health first aid training in Scottish football in partnership with the Chris Mitchell Foundation.' Picture: SNS Group

No Halliday move, Kamberi talks ongoing

The 46-year-old also revealed that talks were ongoing with a number of loan players, adding: “We are in negotiations with a number of the players who are on loan. They are ongoing and we’re hoping to get a positive outcome from one or two of those.”

Lennon, whose side qualified for the Europa League qualifying stages as a result of Celtic’s Scottish Cup win over Motherwell, said that while European football would make the club a more attractive prospect for potential signings, he was unsure if the financial benefits would help the club retain Kamberi and Maclaren, who struck up a good partnership in attack for Hibs in the second half of the season.

“We’ve made a pitch for Kamberi, I can’t tell you too much about the Maclaren situation, but in terms of Flo we’re in active talks on a daily basis with his representatives,” Lennon confirmed.

“We’ve also identified some players who can add to the squad and bring a freshness.”

However, Andy Halliday will not be among any new recruits, with Lennon pouring cold water on talk linking him with a move for the Rangers midfielder.

Misconduct charge

Lennon will next month face a Scottish FA misconduct charge, following his “aeroplane” celebration on the Easter Road pitch after Maclaren’s late equaliser against the Ibrox side.

The Hibs boss acknowledged that a “little bit of over-exuberance” had seen him fall foul of the authorities once again.

“It’s just the laws of the game, we’ll go along on June 21 and see what the outcome brings,” he said.

“There was no malice or harm in it, it was the last kick of the game that finished of an amazing match and an amazing season for us, so it was a little bit of over-exuberance and a little bit of fun.”