Hibs manager: New favourite emerges in race to succeed Neil Lennon

Bookies have installed former Leicester City assistant boss Michael Appleton as the favourite for the vacant Hibs job.

The Easter Road side are currently searching for a new head coach following the departure of Neil Lennon last month following an alleged incident at the Capital club’s East Mains training complex.

Michael Appleton shouts instructions from the touchline during a pre-season friendly match between Leicester City and Wolves at Molineux in July 2017. Picture: Getty Images

Paul Heckingbottom, the former Barnsley and Leeds boss, and ex-Oldham and Falkirk defender and current Bristol City No.2 Dean Holden have both been linked with the vacancy in recent days.

Appleton is currently the front-runner with three major betting firms - 1/2 with BetVictor, 10/11 with Paddy Power and 11/10 with Sky Bet.

Heckingbottom is the second-favourite with all three bookmakers - 3/1 with BetVictor, 6/4 with Paddy Power and 5/4 with Sky Bet.

Reports in Belgium have also linked Appleton with the Oud-Heverlee Leuven manager’s job, following the departure of ex-Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson. The King Power International Group owns both clubs.

The 43-year-old, who was on Manchester United’s books as a youngster, has had spells in charge of Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United, with his spell at the Kassam Stadium his longest and arguably most successful.

He lasted just 65 days at Blackpool, resigning from his post in January 2013 to take the reins at Ewood Park. However, with just four wins from 15 in charge of Blackburn, he was relieved of his duties after 67 days in post in March 2013.

Appleton took the Oxford job in July 2014, leading them to automatic promotion to League One with a second-place finish in his second season. The U’s also reached the EFL Trophy final in consecutive seasons during his tenure.

In June 2017 Appleton was named as Craig Shakespeare’s assistant at Leicester, signing a three-year deal.

When Shakespeare was dismissed in October 2017, Appleton took interim charge of the team for two matches, with the Foxes winning both.

He left his post in June last year following a shake-up of the coaching staff at the King Power Stadium.

Next Hibs manager odds (correct at the time of writing, via Sky Bet)

Michael Appleton 11/10

Paul Heckingbottom 5/4

Dean Holden 12/1

Jim Magilton 14/1

Alan Stubbs 16/1

John Doolan 16/1

Gordon Strachan 18/1

Paul Hurst 20/1

Chris Coleman 25/1

David Unsworth 25/1