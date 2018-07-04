Hibs linked with Irish midfielder Dylan Watts

Hibs have been credited with an interest in on-loan Bohemians midfielder Dylan Watts, according to reports in Ireland.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at the Gypsies from Leicester City but his contract with the Foxes expired last weekend.

He moved to the King Power Stadium from UCD in August 2016 after his performances for the Dublin side had caught the eye of Foxes scouts.

However, he was limited to a handful of appearances for the club’s Under-23 side during his spell in England.

He has Europa League experience from his time with UCD as well as caps for Ireland at Under-19 level.

Watts is expected to make a decision on his future within the next 48 hours, with Hibs one of several clubs keeping tabs on the playmaker who has made 18 appearances for Bohs since signing on loan in January.

Hibs are looking to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season. Picture: SNS Group

Millwall, Swindon Town, Dundalk, Waterford and Shamrock Rovers are all understood to be monitoring the player’s situation.

The Irish Sun is reporting that the Dalymount Park side are keen to keep Watts on a permanent basis, with manager Keith Long confirming that the club had made an offer to the player but that the ball “is in Dylan’s court”.

Long added: “He is a free agent, he’s talking to clubs at the moment and we expect a decision this week.

“We want him to stay, he knows the desire within the club is for him to stay here but it’s outside of our control.

“There are going to be clubs in for him in this country and one or two in Scotland and England.”

Watts has also been offered the chance to train with a handful of English Championship clubs over the next couple of weeks in a bid to win a deal.

