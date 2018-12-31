Hibs hope bumper deal can convince Efe Ambrose to stay at Easter Road

Hibs hope to persuade Efe Ambrose to extend his stay at Easter Road after offering the Nigerian internationalist what they believe is the best contract they can.

The 30-year-old has become a mainstay of Neil Lennon’s side and a firm favourite with supporters, having initially signed for the Capital club on a short-term loan deal in March 2017 from Celtic.

Efe Ambrose celebrates scoring against Asteras Tripolis in the Europa League qualifiers. Picture: SNS Group

After helping drive Hibs to the Championship title and back into the top flight, Ambrose penned a two-year deal and then went on to play his part in taking Lennon’s side to fourth place in the Premiership after a three-year absence and into the Europa League.

However, that contract comes to an end this summer and as such, Ambrose is now free to talk to other clubs and, it is understood, has a release clause in his agreement which would allow him to leave now rather than waiting until the summer.

Ambrose has acquired a British passport during his time with Hibs. He arrived in Scotland in 2012 when Lennon signed him for Celtic from Israeli club Ashdod for an undisclosed fee and his dual nationality opens potential new horizons for him both in the United Kingdom and Europe.

English Premiership side Cardiff City, currently three points clear of the relegation zone, have been credited with an interest, while French giants Marseille made an approach last year.

However, Hibs have not given up hope of convincing Ambrose to agree to the offer that is on the table, believed to be for a further two years and one which will make him one of the club’s top earners.

Ambrose – who has made 86 appearances for Hibs – has made it clear he’s enjoyed his time in Edinburgh, where the fans have taken to his flamboyant, if sometimes erratic, style of football.

The player enjoys a close relationship with Lennon, who he has called his “Scottish father”, and having lived in Scotland for more than six years, his family are settled in this country.

However, Ambrose will be well aware that at his age he faces an important decision as to his future.