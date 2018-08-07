Hibs hit with UEFA charges over fans’ behaviour in Greece

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Hibs following last week’s Europa League triumph in Greece.

The governing body have hit the Easter Road outfit with three charges concerning the behaviour of their supporters and their organisation during the 4-3 aggregate win over Asteras Tripolis.

Hibs have been accused of two counts of breaching article 16 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) due to the ‘setting of fireworks’ and ‘throwing of objects’.

Fans appeared to set off a flare and smoke bomb ahead of kick-off in Tripoli and then catapulted another flare onto the pitch in the wake of John McGinn’s opening goal in the 1-1 second-leg clash.

Hibs made a plea to their 1,000-strong backing during last week’s game to refrain from such behaviour.

A tweet during the half-time interval said: “Supporters at the game - please do not set off any pyrotechnics. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The capital club have also been charged with breaching article 24 of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations for ‘insufficient organisation (no stewards with away supporters)’.

Meanwhile, Asteras have been accused of breaching article 16 of the DR following a ‘field invasion’.

Both clubs will find out their fate at the meeting of the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on August 23 and face probable fines.