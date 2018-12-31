Hibs defender Efe Ambrose ‘set to trigger release clause’ in January window

Hibs are bracing themselves for life without Efe Ambrose amid reports the Nigerian defender is poised to walk away from the club for free.

The 30-year-old is understood to have been in talks with the Easter Road side about extending his current deal beyond summer 2019 but is said to have rejected the current terms, and could now activate a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for nothing from January 1, according to reports in the Daily Mail.

Efe Ambrose has been linked with a move away from Hibs next month. Picture: SNS Group

Ambrose joined Hibs from Celtic in January 2017, initially on a six-month loan deal, before signing a permanent deal in the summer after helping the club to the Scottish Championship title.

The centre-back has been a consistent performer for Neil Lennon’s side but could be on his way once the winter transfer window opens.

Cardiff City have reportedly been monitoring Ambrose’s situation in recent weeks while French side Marseille are thought to have made an approach last year.