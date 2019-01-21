Hibs confirm loan signing of Genoa midfielder Stephane Omeonga

Hibs have completed the signing of Genoa midfielder Stephane Omeonga on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who took in the Easter Road side’s 4-0 win over Elgin City in the William Hill Scottish Cup on Saturday, is available for selection for Wednesday night’s Ladbrokes Premiership match away to Motherwell.

With 21 appearances for the Serie A side under his belt, the midfielder arrives in the Capital with what head coach Neil Lennon hailed as a “great pedigree”.

Omeonga, capped five times by Belgium at Under-21 level, told Hibs’ official website: “I’ve known of the interest for about a month and the club pushed hard to get me, which made a real impression.

“I also received a presentation that went into real detail about what I could expect and what Hibs expects of me. I’ve never seen that kind of thing before.

“So, from that and what I’ve seen for myself, I think I will really enjoy playing here and suit the way the team likes to play.

“I like to do my talking on the pitch but I would say to the supporters that I am someone who likes to go box to box, to run hard and tackle.

“I am all about helping the team. I’ll give everything I have to do that.

“Everyone made me feel so welcome from the second I arrived at Easter Road before Saturday’s game and now I’m just looking forward to getting started.”

Lennon added: “Stephane comes to us with great pedigree, having played a good number of games in Serie A for someone of his age.

“We’ve watched a lot of him and we think he can add a lot to the group in terms of his energy, dynamism and willingness to go box to box.

“He’s not scared to put a foot in to try and win the ball back. We think he’ll complement those around him and give us a different kind of option. We’re all happy to have him here.”

Omeonga has played 19 times for Genoa since arriving from Avellino in 2017. Prior to that, he had spent two years with Anderlecht in his homeland.

He will wear the number 40 shirt for Hibs.