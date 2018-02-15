Hibs chief Leeann Dempster rules herself out of SFA top job

Leeann Dempster has ruled herself out of the running to become the SFA’s new chief executive insisting her future lies with Hibs.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

The Easter Road chief’s name was immediately linked with the post when Stewart Regan suddenly resigned given the remarkable turnaround she has overseen in the Edinburgh club’s fortunes over the past three-and-a-half years.

But while she admitted to having been flattered by such speculation, Dempster was adamant the only job she sees herself occupying any other job in Scotland other than her current post as chief executive of Hibs.

Addressing the issue for the first time, Dempster said: “It’s absolutely true that the job is one of the best, if not the best football job in Scotland, and any normal person who is linked with it wouldn’t be telling the truth if they never said they stopped and blinked for a second.

“But that’s effectively what it was, I stopped and blinked for a second and then reflected on life here and the work that’s happening here.

“It’s a big challenge for whoever goes in there, and that’s not something I wouldn’t be up for, but I’m enjoying life here.

“So, I just need to focus on this and make sure that’s where my energy is.

“When it happened, it was lovely, because people you work with and colleagues, external colleagues, put your name forward and say great thing about you.

“That’s nice to hear because it means you’re being recognised for doing some good work.

READ MORE - Henry McLeish: Search for success key to football’s future

“But I see my time in Scotland firmly at Hibernian. I don’t really see myself working in Scotland at another organisation in football outside this club.

“If the truth be told, at a point in the future, I think every chief executive has their time.

“But I don’t see an opportunity or an option to do anything else in Scotland, so that inevitably means my life will head somewhere else at a point in the future.”

Asked what the attraction of continuing to work at Hibs was as far as she was concerned, she said: ““It’s been a really enjoyable three or three and a half years since I joined. The people at the club, we are all in unison in what we want for this club.

“We’re in a period where we’ve got a chance now, I think, to either kick ourselves on again, and that’s what want to do, or we can let it drift by.

“I see myself and the people round about me as quite a core part of that.

“If I’m being absolutely honest, it would have to be something really, really special to encourage me away, or to encourage other people away.

“That’s not me being big-headed, we just really enjoying working here with this group of people and the team and supporters. It’s just been a really, really enjoyable experience.

“I often think you’re better to really, really enjoy your work and look forward to coming in the morning and everything that goes with that.”

READ MORE - SFA make progress in hunt for new Scotland manager