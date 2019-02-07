Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster hits back at claims club is in turmoil

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster has hit back at claims the Easter Road club is in turmoil following the shock departure of head coach Neil Lennon, branding them “absolute rubbish and totally untrue”.

And while she insisted that the flak which has been directed at her in recent days “comes with the territory”, Dempster revealed she was angered by the “disgraceful” criticism directed at others within the club who were not in a position to defend themselves.

Dempster spoke out for the first time since Lennon and his assistant Garry Parker were suspended, the pair later leaving “by mutual consent” and, amid the search for a new head coach – one which has seen her and George Craig, head of football operations, in England this week to meet potential candidates.

Former Portsmouth and Blackburn manager Michael Appleton and ex-Barnsley and Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom are said to have emerged as serious contenders but, while admitting she and Craig had enjoyed some “interesting conversations”, she insisted the interview process would be conducted in a discreet manner out of respect to those involved.

It is understood, however, a decision on who will take over won’t be made until early next week with others yet to be interviewed, although Dempster, aware supporters are desperate for news, promised to announce the new man’s name as soon as possible.

Dempster said: “I would have been bitterly disappointed if we had not been inundated with names and great quality of applicants. But it takes time. We are running a multi-million pound business here. It is a football club, but it’s a business as well and you always have to be prepared for change.”

Dempster made it clear whoever gets the job will be expected to work within the structure which has been put in place at Easter Road over the past five years covering areas such as sports medicine and science, strength and conditioning, player recruitment, video analysis and so on which befits an elite sporting environment.

She said: “I have read and heard a lot of absolute rubbish about us being in turmoil and it being a shambles. It’s totally and utterly untrue. We have some brilliant people working with us, people who can help and support us in times of change or adversity.

“It’s very important whoever comes in wants to utilise and be part of that structure and the people who are here and sees that as a way for us to get gains going forward.”

Hibs as a club and certain individuals have attracted stinging criticism from some quarters, but Dempster said: “I can take it, it comes with the territory and I accept that. I have no issue with people’s opinions. I take decisions, people like them or not. You live with it.

“What I find difficult is the criticism of people I work with, colleagues who, unlike me, cannot defend themselves. Some of the actions and criticisms about them have been disgraceful.

“Graeme Mathie, head of recruitment, has brought players like John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Stevie Mallan to the club. Eddie May has head of academy coaching has done a brilliant job while Nathan Ring, who heads up sports medicine, works not just with Hibs but the England Under-21s and has been away at the Olympics.”

Pointing out that no-one within Easter Road nor Lennon and Parker had been “engaging in media briefings” regarding their parting of the ways following a joint statement issued on behalf of them and the club, Dempster added: “It follows what you are reading in the press or hearing on the radio. Some of it, most of it, is speculation.”

There have also been accusations by some that the recruitment of players were down to her, Craig and others within Easter Road but, countered Dempster, the last two coaches, Lennon and before him Alan Stubbs, had always had the final decision on which players were signed.

As for that particular accusation, she said: “If you take it to its ultimate conclusion, if I’m recruiting players, or George, then you would be saying ‘you have done alright because you finished fourth, had a really good run in Europe and at some point got us promoted’.

“But that’s taking it to a ridiculous conclusion because we were not respsonsible for that.”

