Hibs boss Neil Lennon on January moves for Leigh Griffiths, Jason Cummings and Lewis Morgan

Neil Lennon has refused to rule out a possible return for former Hibs striker Jason Cummings, but has poured cold water on the idea of Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths coming back to Easter Road.

Pointing out the 28-year-old was “very expensive”, Lennon was more coy over a potential loan bid for Griffiths’ Hoops team-mate Lewis Morgan, confirming that there was interest in the winger.

Neil Lennon was asked about Leigh Griffiths, Jason Cummings and Lewis Morgan. Picture: SNS Group

Asked by the BBC if he could see Griffiths being sent out on loan by Celtic this window and if so, if he would interest the Capital club, Lennon said: “Yeah, absolutely. But I think from Leigh’s perspective, at this stage of his career, he just needs to get his Celtic career up and going again.

“[He needs to] put all the problems to one side and just concentrate on his football and I think it’s important for him that that’s at Celtic.

“But if the opportunity arises - I’d be very surprised if it does - then obviously there would be a long, long queue of clubs interested in taking his services on, I’m sure.”

“He’s a big fan, obviously, but he’s very expensive so I don’t know if he’d fall into our budget.”

The Hibs boss was also quizzed on a possible Easter Road return for former striker Jason Cummings.

The 23-year-old joined Nottingham Forest in 2017, but struggled for game time at the City Ground and was sent on loan to Rangers for the second half of the 2017/18 season. He scored six goals for the Light Blues, four in the Scottish Cup.

In the summer of 2018 he was loaned out again, this time to Peterborough in League One.

Cummings has netted eight goals and chipped in with five assists for The Posh so far this term but has fallen behind in the pecking order, and hasn’t played a full 90 minutes since September 1.

Celtic winger Morgan is one of three players Brendan Rodgers would be happy to see depart on loan this month, along with Jack Hendry and Youssouf Mulumbu. Hibs have a need for reinforcements in the wide areas after Martin Boyle was ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury on international duty with Australia at the tail end of December.

Asked about the two players, Lennon replied: “They would suit our style of play.

“Lewis is a player that we like but we’ll probably be in a queue with many clubs. And we obviously know Jason very well.”

Meanwhile, Lennon is hopeful that the signing of Sporting CP midfielder Ryan Gauld on a loan deal until the end of the season will be completed in time for the 23-year-old to play a part in Hibs’ friendly with Al-Wasl this afternoon.