Hibs boss Neil Lennon misses training and scheduled press conference

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon did not take training this morning and failed to appear for a scheduled press conference this afternoon.

His assistant Garry Parker told journalists that Lennon was fine, but had been struggling with the flu.

Lennon, who said after Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Hearts that he would consider his future at Easter Road over the summer, is understood to have held constructive talks with Chief Executive Leeann Dempster and Head of Football Operations George Craig.

However, the players haven’t seen Lennon since Wednesday night, with Marvin Bartley admitting that they were as surprised as anyone to hear the Northern Irishman’s comments after the match at Tynecastle.

Lennon branded some of his players “unprofessional” following the derby defeat, which cost the Easter Road side the chance of finishing second in the Scottish Premiership.

Speaking after the match, Lennon said: “I have been here two years and made great strides but I have to think about myself and how I feel about the whole thing.

“Maybe I am a bit over emotional, but obviously fourth is not good enough. I will reconsider my position now over the summer.

“Just in general, I have things to think about myself, my own aims and ambitions, my own personal reasons but I cannot watch that in a derby – it’s not good enough.”

Speaking at today’s media conference, midfielder Bartley revealed the players haven’t had a meeting with Lennon.

Bartley said: “We haven’t had a meeting, I haven’t seen the gaffer since we left the hotel [on Wednesday]. “We thought we had had a very good season for our first season back in the top flight, so for the gaffer to say that...

“But he’s his own man and has got his own thoughts. He obviously hadn’t shared that with us so we were as shocked as everyone else.”