Hibs boss Neil Lennon hit with three-match ban

Neil Lennon has landed a three-match touchline ban after admitting a charge of misconduct following his on-field aeroplane celebrations after Hibs’ late equaliser in the 5-5 draw with Rangers on the last day of last season.

The Easter Road manager was given a one-match suspension for the offence, which, in turn, activated a suspended two-match ban imposed following a previous indiscretion in a match against Kilmarnock in February.

Lennon is now set to sit in the stand for the opening two Premiership fixtures of the upcoming season at home to Motherwell and away to St Johnstone, while he will also miss his team’s opening Betfred Cup fixture, which is due to take place on the weekend of 18 August.

The manager will also be banned from the touchline for Hibs’ next four Europa League matches as a result of a punishment incurred following an incident in the home defeat by Brondby two year ago.