Hibs back on right track after rocky spell, insists Ofir Marciano

On an afternoon when injury claimed two Hamilton goalkeepers and Hibernian’s Adam Bogdan, Neil Lennon was relieved that Ofir Marciano emerged unscathed from the Hope CBD Stadium.

While the home side were able to call on the services of third-choice Jacob Marsden after first Jan Mucha and then Gary Woods succumbed to knocks, Lennon – after losing Adam Bogdan during the warm-up – was forced to replace Marciano on the bench with youth team midfielder Jamie Gullan.

Fortunately for the visitors, the versatility of their outfield players was not put to the test, although there was a lengthy delay in the first half while Martin Boyle was treated for a suspected concussion. Nor, indeed, was Marciano, whose first appearance of the current campaign was uneventful from his point of view.

With Accies offering little in the way of an attacking threat, the 29-year-old celebrated his return to the first team by shutting the hosts out. “It was a strange afternoon but you always have to be ready,” he said. “It was a dangerous day for goalkeepers. Something bad probably happened with the pitch that made it bad for goalies but I survived!

“I felt sorry for Adam getting injured but I was happy for me as I’ve been waiting for that moment for a long time. The clean sheet was good but the win was the main thing – especially after going seven games without winning – so I was happy we did it.”

Marciano had been a regular starter after Lennon brought him to Edinburgh in 2016 but an operation on a troublesome finger during the summer put him out of action, prompting the signing of Bogdan, and the Hungarian has kept the jersey ever since.

However, the Israel ’keeper admitted to being pleased that injury has provided him with the opportunity to reclaim his place. “Hopefully, I can get a run in the side,” he said. “I did well on Saturday but I did well before also. I’ve proved myself in the two years I’ve been here. I helped the team to good achievements. “Of course, I had the finger injury and then I was on the sidelines for a long time but now I’m fit, I feel good and I am happy I got the chance again.

“It’s a big game against Celtic but, for me, they are all the same. You tend to be busier against these teams, of course, but you need to treat them the same as everyone else and prepare properly.”

Oli Shaw’s fifth goal of the season – he sidefooted Daryl Horgan’s driven cross behind the helpless Marsden from close range – ended a two-month wait for a victory but Hibs’ winning margin ought to have been greater, given their dominance.

Marciano, though, is convinced that they are finally back on the right track ahead of the visit of Celtic this weekend. “It’s hard to put a finger on it but we showed more character on Saturday and we dominated the game,” he said.

“We know when we have to change the tempo and, from my position, it seemed like we were always in control.

“That’s what I liked about the win. We’re far better than what we have showed so far this season. We have a very decent squad here. There is a run of games for us now and we have a chance to get some good results.

“We owed the manager but this wasn’t just for him, it was for everyone. I could sense it in the dressing room and in training – it’s not a nice situation to be in when you are not winning games, especially at a club like Hibs, where I have been used to winning almost every week since I’ve been here.

“It’s not a good feeling so I’m happy for everyone at the club and, hopefully, we’re going to have more wins from now on.

“The target is to do what we’ve done before. We have to try to relax now and we have a big game against Celtic on Sunday.”