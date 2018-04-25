Hibs are interested in signing Hamilton midfielder Ali Crawford

Hibs are considering an offer to sign Hamilton Accies midfielder Ali Crawford on a free transfer this summer.

READ MORE - Best Twitter reactions to the latest Rangers statement

Hamilton Accies midfielder Ali Crawford. Picture: SNS

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Hibs boss Neil Lennon is interested in adding him to the Easter Road squad.

Crawford has been limited by injuries this season, playing just 19 games across all competitions, though he’s been a stand-out for Accies since their return to the top flight in 2014, including scoring the only goal as they defeated Celtic 1-0 at Parkhead.

The goalscoring playmaker is looking for a new challenge having been at New Douglas Park all of his professional career.

Lennon is looking for options in the midfield area with the long-term futures of Scott Allan, Dylan McGeouch and John McGinn all uncertain.

READ MORE - Rangers issue statement after Hibs cut ticket allocation