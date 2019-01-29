Hibs: All 33 signings made under Neil Lennon rated out of 10
Much of discussion which has surrounded Easter Road this season has been the recruitment and the inability to replace the vaunted midfield trio of John McGinn, Scott Allan and Dylan McGeouch.
With Neil Lennon on the verge of parting ways we look back at the 33 signings made under the Northern Irishman and rate each one out of 10.
1. Thomas Agyepong - 5/10
Signed to provide width and pace as a Brandon Barker replacement but spent far too long injured.
SNS Group
2. Scott Allan - 8
Formed part of the midfield trio of John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch which will be talked about for years to come.
SNS Group
3. Efe Ambrose - 9
Best signing under Lennon. The Nigerian brought his experience of operating at the top level to Easter Road and was the most consistent player this campaign before he left.
SNS Group
4. Scott Bain - 6
Didn't play a single game but formed part of the deal which brought Scott Allan to Easter Road. For that he gets a mark.
SNS Group
