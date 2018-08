Hibs have signed Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman on a six-month loan deal.

The American internationalist is out of the first-team picture at the Cherries and Hibs head coach Neil Lennon identified the 22-year-old to reinforce his squad.

Dallas-born Hyndman has been capped three times by his country and is an attack-minded midfielder.

He spent six months at Rangers on loan during the 2016/17 campaign, scoring four goals in 11 matches and winning the club’s young player of the year award.