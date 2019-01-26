Hibernian confirm May and Murray to take charge in Paisley

Hibernian have confirmed that Eddie May and Grant Murray will take charge of the team for tomorrow’s game against St Mirren.

Neil Lennon was suspended on Friday night by the club and was not expected to be in the dugout at the Simple Digital Arena.

A statement has been released by Hibs rubber-stamping the decision to put May and Murray in charge.

It reads: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Eddie May, Head of Academy Coaching, and Grant Murray, Assistant Coach, will take charge of the first team for Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership game against St Mirren.

“Eddie and Grant, who both have experience of first team management, have worked closely with the first team as part of the matchday coaching staff.

“The full focus of the Club is on the trip to Paisley.”