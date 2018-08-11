Hibernian capture Daryl Horgan from Preston

Hibernian have moved in the transfer market to sign Ireland winger Daryl Horgan on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old could be set to make his Premiership debut away to St Johnstone on Sunday having left Preston, where he made 12 league starts last season.

Horgan moved to Deepdale after a productive spell at Dundalk, where he helped the Irish club reach the UEFA Champions League play-off round. He made his international debut for Ireland in 2017 in a friendly against Iceland.

Speaking to the Hibernian website, manager Neil Lennon said: “He’s one we’ve been keen on for a long time and it’s a real coup to get him over the line.

“Daryl will give us a real threat going forward and some strength out wide - we had been looking to add in that area and I’m delighted with the options we now have.

“He has power and pace and will hopefully give us another dimension to our play in the final third.”