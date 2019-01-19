Hibernian 4 - 0 Elgin City: Ryan Gauld makes debut as Hibs ease past visitors

Have your say

Daryl Horgan notched a brace as Hibernian comfortably brushed aside Elgin 4-0 to reach the fifth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Florian Kamberi opened the scoring for the Ladbrokes Premiership side before Horgan netted his first.

Kamberi spurned a chance to make it 3-0 when he saw his 31st-minute penalty saved, but Stevie Mallan took over spot-kick duties and duly converted when the hosts won another penalty on the stroke of half-time.

That put the result beyond doubt and Horgan wrapped up the scoring eight minutes into the second half.

Hibs made a dominant start as they looked to seize control from the outset.

The hosts created a number of chances before eventually breaking the deadlock through Kamberi in the 21st minute.

Horgan, debutant Ryan Gauld, Vykintas Slivka and Mallan were among those with efforts that failed to find the back of the net.

However, new loan recruit Gauld was involved with the assist that led to Kamberi putting Neil Lennon’s side ahead.

A back-to-front move saw Darren McGregor find Gauld in the middle of the park and the playmaker’s forward pass was perfectly weighted for the Swiss marksman.

Kamberi rounded goalkeeper Thomas McHale before slotting into the empty net from a tight angle.

The second arrived four minutes later when Horgan bravely got to Slikva’s cross before being clattered by McHale and the winger directed a header into the gaping goal.

Kamberi then missed the chance to extend the home side’s lead when his penalty was a expertly saved by McHale after Steven Whittaker was fouled by Rabin Omar.

Kamberi then won another penalty seconds before the break, and this time Mallan made no mistake from 12 yards.

Elgin midfielder Omar was presented with a great chance to pull a goal back at the start of the second half but hit a first-time shot wide.

Hibs continued their assault on the Elgin goal and the fourth goal arrived in the 53rd minute when Horgan connected with Whittaker’s cross at the back post.