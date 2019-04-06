Flares and a coconut thrown onto the pitch during Edinburgh derby

Flares and a coconut were thrown onto the pitch at Tynecastle during the first half of Hibernian’s win against Hearts this afternoon.

Despite warnings from Police midweek for fans to behave or face arrest and prosecution, a number of objects were thrown from the stands. A series of flares landed on the pitch = one even before the game had started - which enveloped the ground in green and maroon smoke.

More unusually, a coconut was also hurled onto the turf during a first half where Hearts had opened the scoring from Peter Haring before Daryl Horgan equalised.

Horgan scored again in the second half as Hibs won at Tynecastle for the first time in 6 years.