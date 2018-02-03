Fire extinguisher prank led to Anthony Stokes’ exit from Hibs - reports

The final straw for Anthony Stokes at Hibs came after the Irish striker was responsible for setting off a 5am fire alarm in the team’s Algarve hotel, according to the Scottish Sun.

Hibs players and staff, along with other hotel guests, were forced out of their beds in the dead of night after the Stokes-led prank went wrong.

Anthony Stokes left Hibernian earlier this week. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The 29-year-old was said to have let off a fire extinguisher at two of his younger team-mates, one of whom scampered through an alarmed fire exit, setting off the alarm.

Stokes was joined in the prank by Danny Swanson and Martin Boyle. All three players were disciplined for their part in the incident and dropped from the club’s winter-break friendly against Willem II.

Swanson and Boyle have since returned to the Hibs team, though Stokes was soon released from his contract.

Manager Neil Lennon would later say he’d afforded the striker enough chances and had finally ran out of patience.