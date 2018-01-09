Fifa 18 rankings: Hibs new signing Jamie Maclaren becomes ‘best in squad’

Hibs fans will be keen to see their new striker in action after the club confirmed the loan signing of Australian striker Jamie Maclaren until the end of the season.

The former Brisbane Roar forward, currently with German second tier side Darmstadt, was unveiled by the Easter Road side after weeks of speculation that also saw the Melbourne-born forward linked with a move to Hearts.

And if Fifa 18 rankings are anything to go by, it seems that Hibs fans are right to be excited.

The striker becomes Hibs ‘best player in the game’ with a higher ranking than any other player at the club.

His score overall is 5 points higher than any other attacker at the club, with the closest highly-rated being Brandon Barker rated 68.

Overall he has a rating of 73 with pace, dribbling and heading all thought to be his strongest assets.

His finishing, athletic ability and positioning are also highly rated.

According to the data his strongest position is striker but he can also play effectively in a number of attacking positions.

Prior to the signing of Maclaren, the highest rated player at Easter Road of Fifa 18 was Steven Whittaker with a rating of 70. Danny Swanson has a rating of 69 and Brandon Barker is on 68.

Talisman John McGinn has a rating of 66.