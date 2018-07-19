Ex-Celtic and Hibs star Liam Henderson agrees deal with Italian side

Have your say

Liam Henderson has decided to remain in Italy after agreeing a four-year deal to join Hellas Verona, according to reports.

READ MORE - Scott Brown: Hibs right to seek as much as they can for John McGinn

The former Hibs star was a free agent after leaving Bari. Picture: Greg Macvean

The former Celtic youngster and Hibs favourite was allowed to join the Serie B side after his previous club Bari went into financial meltdown.

The second tier side, who Henderson joined in January, were declared bankrupt and forced to begin life again in Serie D.

Manager Fabio Grosso, an Italian World Cup winner from his playing days, left Bari earlier this summer to join Verona and he’s decided to take Henderson with him.

The 22-year-old impressed during his short stint with the Biancorossi and he’ll be looking to continue his fine form at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi.

READ MORE - Neil Lennon calls on Scott Brown to stop talking about John McGinn