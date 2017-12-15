Efe Ambrose holds ‘no grudge’ against Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Hibs defender Efe Ambrose says he holds ‘no grudge’ against Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Nigerian defender found gametime limited under the former Liverpool boss, eventually leaving Parkhead for Hibs, where he enjoyed a successful loan spell helping the Easter Road side back to the Scottish top flight.

Efe Ambrose celebrates scoring against Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

He later left Celtic, signing a permanent deal with Hibs in the summer, teaming up once more with former Hoops boss Neil Lennon and regularly putting in impressive performances - which he credits a higher power for.

He said: “I thank God for his favour upon my career. He is behind my good performances.”

Ambrose scored against his former club in the recent 2-2 draw at Easter Road; Hibs coming back from two goals down to earn a draw against Celtic.

Speaking to Goal magazine, Ambrose revealed it was a ‘great feeling’ to score his first goal of the season, adding: “The draw was a great result for us. Celtic were not better than us in that game but had luck on their side to be ahead.

“I remembered promising to score soon but I never expected it would happen so soon, and against my former team.

“For the team, we knew a point was very important and can really make a big difference at the end of the season.”

And despite critics lambasting him for some of his performances for Celtic, Ambrose is pragmatic about the situation.

“Criticism is a part of the game and that has only made me stronger, better and will drive me to the next level of my career,” he explained.

And despite effectively being frozen out by Rodgers during his final season at Celtic, Ambrose insists he’s not bitter about how things played out.

“I don’t hold any grudge or bitterness against [Brendan Rodgers] because he helped my career behind the scenes and I will always be grateful for the opportunity he gave me,” said Ambrose