Done deal: Simon Murray completes switch from Hibs to Bidvest Wits

Simon Murray has completed his transfer from Hibs to South African Premier Division side Bidvest Wits.

The striker, who netted 14 goals for Hibs last season, joined Dundee on loan in January as part of the complex three-way transfer deal that saw Celtic midfielder Scott Allan swap Dens Park for a similar loan deal at Easter Road, and Hibs’ on-loan Dundee ‘keeper Scott Bain join Celtic on a temporary basis without making an appearance for Neil Lennon’s side.

Murray was named on the bench for the Capital club’s Europa League First Qualifying Round first leg tie against NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands, with Lennon opting to start Flo Kamberi and Oli Shaw in attack. He replaced Kamberi early in the second half in his final competitive appearance in green and white.

After the move was confirmed, Murray sent a message to Hibs on Twitter, writing: “Thanks for allowing me to play for such a great club and meet some of the best people.

“Won’t forget my goal in the derby in a hurry! But now time for another challenge and I am delighted to join Bidvest Wits.”

A statement from Hibs read: “We would like to wish Simon well with his future career and thank him for his efforts at the club.”

Among Murray’s new team mates in South Africa is Bongani Khumalo, who captained the national team during the 2010 World Cup; midfielder Domingues, capped 77 times by Mozambique and Ghanaian international Edwin Gyimah.