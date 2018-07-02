Done deal: Hibs sign Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan on loan

Hibs have signed Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old Hungarian internationalist has been training with the Easter Road club with boss Neil Lennon’s No.1 choice Ofir Marciano continuing to recover from surgery on a finger injury.

Lennon has worked with Bogdan before when he was manager at Bolton Wanderers, the goalkeeper leaving at the end of his first season there to move to Anfield at the end of his contract.

However, Bogdan, capped 20 times for his country, played only twice for Liverpool before being loaned out to Wigan Athletic where after 17 appearances he suffered a cruciate ligament injury which saw him return to Merseyside.

Since then, Bogdan has found himself unable to force his way into the plans of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet ahead of him in the Anfield pecking order.

Liverpool today confirmed that the player will join Hibs for the 2018-19 campaign.

Marciano was a notable absentee as Hibs played their first pre-season friendly against Linlithgow Rose at the weekend having remained in Israel following his operation, leaving Ross Laidlaw to make his own return from long-term injury in the 2-0 victory.