Done deal: Hibs sign Gael Bigirimana from Motherwell

Hibs have signed Gael Bigirimana on a short-term deal from Motherwell.

The 25-year-old former Rangers, Newcastle United and Coventry City midfielder joins until the end of the season.

He has spent the last season-and-a-half at Fir Park, making 57 appearances and scoring three goals. Last season he was part of the Motherwell side which reached the Betfred and Scottish Cup finals.

Bigirimana is the latest international to join the Hibs ranks with five caps for Burundi, having played for England at U-20 level. He will wear the number 23 jersey for the Hibees.

Bigirimana said: “When I was told Hibs wanted to take me I was gobsmacked. We didn’t think anything was going to happen in this window, it just shows you in football you never know what can happen.

“Every time I’ve played against Hibs I’ve seen some really good performances from them, some good technical players, and now I’ve got my chance to join them.”

He added: “I like to think of myself as an all-round player.

“I love playing with the ball – my strongest attribute I’d say is passing and trying to control the tempo of the game, making the other team suffer by chasing the ball.

“I can bring that composure to the team, that energy, and when it comes to doing the dirty side of the game it’s all about serving the team.”