Done deal: Hibs have completed the signing of Marc McNulty

Hibs have completed the signing of Marc McNulty.

The 26-year-old arrives on a loan deal until the end of the season from Reading.

Hibs have signed Marc McNulty. Pictue: Alex Burstow/Getty

McNulty has made 15 appearances for the Royals this season but his last outing came in the middle of December after falling down the pecking order following the arrival of new boss Jose Gomes.

His arrival offsets the departure of Jamie Maclaren who had his loan contract terminated to allow him to join Melbourne City in his native Australia from Darmstadt.

McNulty re-joins the team he left as a teenager and is looking forward to making his mark in Leith.

He told Hibs’ official website: “I’m delighted to be joining Hibernian and, after leaving the club as a 16-year-old, it does feel a bit like unfinished business.

“I’m definitely coming back a better player for all my experiences south of the border and I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had along the way. Coming back home definitely appealed and Hibs were always my first choice.

“I like the way the team tries to play football and I like to think I’ll fit right in. As a striker I’m expecting to be judged on the number of goals I score but that’s a pressure I welcome.

“Having not played as much as I would have liked at Reading recently, I’ve missed that expectation and intensity so I’m hoping to be involved as soon as possible and show what I’m all about.

“Beyond the goals, the Hibs supporters should know I’m here to work hard and do whatever it takes to help the team out.

“It feels like it’s been a long time coming and the club worked so hard to get me here. They made me feel wanted and that was important. Now I want to repay everyone who made that possible.”

McNulty has made more than 170 appearances in English football after joining Sheffield United from Livingston in 2014, scoring more than 50 times. He has also played for Coventry City, Portsmouth and Bradford City.

His best spell came with Coventry where he scored 28 goals in 52 games.

The move is subject to international clearance.

