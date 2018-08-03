Done deal: Hibs confirm return of Jamie Maclaren on season-long loan

Hibs have beaten off stiff competition for the services of Australian striker Jamie Maclaren and have signed him on a season-long loan deal from SV Darmstadt 98.

Several clubs across and Europe, Australia and the Middle East tried to persuade Maclaren to join them, but the 25-year-old has opted to return to Hibs, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Maclaren scored eight goals in 15 games for Hibs and struck up a rapport with fellow forward Florian Kamberi.

The pair will be reunited again this season as manager Neil Lennon assembles his squad for the 2018/19 campaign.

Getting Maclaren back is a significant coup for Hibs considering the multitude of offers elsewhere.

The player, who was keen to depart Germany after a miserable time at Darmstadt, enjoyed his spell in Edinburgh last term and could be in contention to play in Sunday’s Premiership opener against Motherwell if all paperwork is completed on time.

Jamie told Hibs’ website: “A few factors drove me to come back. With the success that we had last season it just breeds confidence throughout the squad and, for me, scoring goals was important.

“After having the World Cup experience I want to kick on. This is the best club for me to be at to kick on.

“I think having a manager like Neil Lennon who backs me and every player in the squad, that’s who you want to play for.

“And the fans have also been on at me on social media since the break, so it’s nice to be wanted and valued.

“I’m just glad I’m here.”

Maclaren is eligible for Sunday’s Scottish Premiership opener against Motherwell at Easter Road, as well as Hibs’ Europa League third qualifying round tie with Molde of Norway.