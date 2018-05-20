Celtic aiming to stop Hibs lifting a fifth cup on the trot

Hibernian head coach Grant Scott has the opportunity at Falkirk Stadium this afternoon to win a trophy in only his fourth game in charge, his side aiming for a third successive SWPL Cup triumph against Celtic, writes Alan Campbell.

The teams also met in last year’s final, when Hibs won 4-1. They also won a league match 3-1 last month when Scott was interim head coach following the unexpected departure of Kevin Milne.

That win came at a heavy cost for Hibs as captain Joelle Murray suffered a broken ankle following a clumsy challenge by Celtic striker Nicole Pullar. The injury has left her sidelined until August, but another influential central defender, Siobhan Hunter, pictured, returned last Sunday after recovering from a broken collarbone.

A win for Hibs today would not only bring a third successive SWPL Cup, but extend their run of successes in the two domestic cups to five. The Edinburgh side have not lost a knock-out game since going down 3-0 to Glasgow City in the 2105 Scottish Cup final.

“It’s the fifth final in a row and I don’t want the first defeat to be on my watch if I can help it,” Scott said. “Most of the squad are tuned in to what is involved, but there’s also one or two for whom it’ll be the first final and it’ll be a nice occasion for them.”

Hibs look to have the edge all over the pitch, but Celtic manager David Haley said: “The only trophy we have won was in 2010 in this competition. The club desperately wants the women’s team to win another one and despite the defeat we performed well in the league game against Hibs.”