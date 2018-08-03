Brighton in discussions with Hibs over sale of John McGinn - reports

Brighton have entered into discussions with Hibs over the possible sale of John McGinn, according to Sky Sports.

John McGinn is reportedly wanted by Brighton. Picture: SNS

The 23-year-old is in the final year of his contract and is expected to leave Easter Road this summer window as Hibs look to cash in on their star asset.

Celtic have had three bids for the midfielder rejected. The last of which was reported to have been a £2million offer, understood to be around half of what Hibs are looking for the Scottish international.

Manager Neil Lennon has previously said “the deal might never happen” with regards to Celtic, and Brighton’s interest would indicate the reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions are in danger of missing out.

McGinn has made 100 league appearances for Hibs since moving from St Mirren. The Buddies are expected to receive a third of the transfer fee from a sell-on clause inserted into the deal which took the academy graduate to Edinburgh in the summer of 2015.