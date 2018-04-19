Anthony Stokes faces sack from Greek club as ex-Hibs star remains AWOL

Have your say

Anthony Stokes is facing the sack from Greek top flight outfit Apollon Smyrni as the striker remains AWOL.

Anthony Stokes helped Hibs win the 2016 Scottish Cup final. Picture: Neil Hanna

The 29-year-old only joined the Athens club in February but he’s been missing from training for over a week.

The Irishman was able to sign for Apollon after his two-year contract at Hibs was ripped up following an incident during the team’s winter-break training camp in Portugal.

An Apollon statement said: “The player is in clear breach of his contract.

“He has failed to even contact us during the period he has not turned up for training.

“As a consequence of this, we are looking if we can legally terminate his contract.”

It is likely that Stokes will soon be on the lookout for his fourth club since leaving Celtic in 2016. He also had a short stint with Blackburn Rovers.

